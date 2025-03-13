The Carolina Panthers secured the services of running back Chuba Hubbarrd with a four-year, $37.2 million extension last season. But in an effort to add depth at the position, the Panthers turned to free agency to land a rusher with starting experience.

Carolina agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Rico Dowdle on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X

Dowdle caught on with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After three seasons in a reserve role with the team, he got his shot as the featured back in 2024. Last year Dowdle carried the ball 235 times for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns, adding 39 receptions for 249 yards and three additional scores.

The Panthers strengthen backfield with Rico Dowdle addition

Dallas struggled to run the ball effectively last season as the team ranked 27th in the league with 100.3 yards per game. But Dowdle did well in his debut as a starter. He even snapped a 26-game streak of Cowboys’ running backs failing to rush for 100 yards in a game when he racked up 112 yards and a score on Thanksgiving.

Now Dallas has let Dowdle get away in free agency, leaving the team without an obvious starter. The Cowboys did bring in Javonte Williams on a one-year deal and they could be interested in taking Ashton Jeanty in the draft.

Still, Dallas’ loss is Carolina’s gain. While the Panthers clearly believe in Hubbard they were in need of an RB2. The team released veteran back Miles Sanders this offseason after the two sides couldn’t agree on a restructure.

The Panthers handed Sanders a four-year, $25 million contract in 2023 but he emerged as a cut candidate for Carolina as the team will save over $5 million by releasing him. Now the Panthers will move forward with Hubbard and Dowdle, which is a pretty strong backfield.

It’s been a busy offseason for Carolina as the team targeted Philadelphia Eagles DT Milton Williams before losing him to the New England Patriots. The Panthers then turned their attention to Tre’Von Moehrig, signing him to a $51 million deal.

Moehrig was widely considered the best safety available in free agency. He’ll join cornerback Jaycee Horn in a talented Panthers’ secondary.