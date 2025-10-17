When it comes to the Carolina Panthers, country music star Luke Combs is one of their biggest fans. As a result, he loves them so much that he has the liberty to criticize them perpetually.

Recently, Combs was critical of the team's present performance. Not only that, but he took that criticism to Panthers owner David Tepper—something he openly shared on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

Essentially, Combs provided exact details on the conversation he had with Tepper.

“The last time I was on I was pretty critical of the Panthers as any fan would be,” Combs said. “I had a great conversation with David Tepper and he told me that he saw it. Things are looking up for the Panthers right now.”

To Combs point, the Panthers are currently 3-3 on the season. After losing their first two games, Carolina has won three out of their last four games. On Sunday, they will go for their third consecutive victory as they face the winless New York Jets.

Luckily, they will have Chuba Hubbard and Jalen Coker making their return from the injured list.

For the last six years, Tepper has been the owner of the organization and is very involved in the surrounding community. Recently, he and his family made a massive donation of $10 million to a local food bank.

The roots of Luke Combs' fandom of the Carolina Panthers

Since the age of five, Combs has been a proud fan. He was born in 1990 in North Carolina and in 1995 the organization played in it's first NFL season.

At that age, Combs has a unique experience that arguably led him down the path of fandom. At a Burger King, Combs got the fortune to meet former Carolina linebacker Sam Millis.

Ever since, wherever he goes, he makes a point to support his team by any means. Oftentimes wearing the team colors on stage.