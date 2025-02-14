Once the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 finalists got announced, there was a belief that Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer — even with a condensed NFL career — although he was snubbed. He played for just eight seasons — and while they were memorable — it wasn't enough to get him inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

However, the Panthers legend joined Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams to discuss his feelings about not making it into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

“You showed the clip of Maxx Crosby, he said it best,” Kuechly said. ” ‘I want to win a Super Bowl and I want to go into the Hall of Fame.' So, yeah, it’d be awesome, and your time will come if it comes. You know, whatever is going to happen is going to happen.”

So, although he fell short of winning a Super Bowl in his eight seasons, there's still a strong chance that Kuechly will get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, when Kuechly got announced as a finalist, he joined Adams' show, as did Eli Manning.

And when Adams asked for some teaser on whether he knew if he got in or not, Kuechly said, “We'll see.”

However, once the dust settled and it was confirmed that he wouldn't be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Adams wanted to know how long he was privy to that information.

And Kuechly's answer seemingly broke Adams' heart into a million different pieces.

“Oh man, it might’ve been a week or so beforehand,” Kuechly said. “Gotta keep you on pins and needles, you know? Gotta keep it exciting.”

Although Kuechly's answer had Adams claiming both he and Manning were liars, the Panthers' linebacker showed off his media training, stating that he never said yes or no.

Considering the number of times Kuechly had to go in front of the media and discuss certain topics during his playing days, it's clear his abilities to navigate the media are similar to those on the football field.

And while Kuechly was likely bothered by being snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, his outlook on the topic is exceptional.