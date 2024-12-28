Ahead of NFL Week 17, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released the list of finalists for their 2025 class. Former quarterback Eli Manning and tight end Antonio Gates headline the prestigious list of notable names.

Manning and Gates are just two of 15 total players listed as finalists. Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Jahri Evans, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Steve Smith Sr., Terrell Suggs, Fred Taylor, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda make up the complete list.

Both Manning and Gates played their entire 16-year careers with one franchise. Manning spent each of his seasons with the New York Giants, while Gates spent 14 years with the San Diego Chargers before they relocated to Los Angeles. He spent his final two years with the rebranded Los Angeles Chargers before retiring in 2019.

Gates is arguably the most accomplished player in the group. The former college basketball player is fourth all-time among tight ends with 11,841 career receiving yards. He trails only Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten and Travis Kelce in that category.

While Manning does not have the typical numbers of a Hall of Fame quarterback, his career accomplishments give him a Hall of Fame resume. As a four-time Pro Bowler, he is one of just six players to earn multiple Super Bowl MVP awards.

Manning and Kuechly are the most recent players to retire, hanging up their cleats after the 2019 season. While many saw Manning's retirement coming, Kuechly's announcement, made at the age of 28, came as a surprise.

When will the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class be announced?

Each Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist will have to wait until the end of the 2024 NFL season to hear their official decision. The Hall of Fame class will officially be announced on Feb. 6, 2025, at the NFL Honors award show.

The NFL Honors show will also announce the year-end player awards, headlined by the MVP trophy. It will be broadcast from Saenger Theater in New Orleans on Fox, NFL Network and NFL+.