Running back Rico Dowdle played a crucial role in helping the Carolina Panthers knock off the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. However, he did get hit for a controversial flag.

After scoring his second rushing touchdown, Dowdle was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. During his celebration, Dowdle pumped his hips twice. The running back thinks he shouldn't have been flagged for only pumping twice and is pleading with the NFL not to fine him, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

“I hope they don't fine me,” Dowdle said.

Rico Dowdle said he “definitely” should have been allowed two pumps on the celly. Said he hopes he’s not fined. pic.twitter.com/TIYJBCwwES — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rico Dowdle scores his second TD of the day! 📺:FOX pic.twitter.com/itkv81R0md — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 2, 2025

Dowdle said that to his understanding, he should've been allowed his two pumps. He also noted it's something they have talked about in meetings. Of course, the Panthers running back is referencing the classic Key & Peele skit. After pumping three times, Hingle McCringleberry was flagged for excessive celebration. Both the refs and announcers note that the “rule book” states you can only pump twice.

The clip has been viewed 27 million times on YouTube. But while it has become lore among NFL fans, apparently the referees at Lambeau Field felt any more than one pump was too much.

As Dowdle awaits his potential fine, he'll be basking in the glow of his Week 9 performance. He led the Panthers to victory by rushing for 130 yards and his two touchdowns. Dowdle now ranks third in the NFL with 735 rushing yards, adding four touchdowns.

The Panthers will certainly be looking Dowdle's way again when they take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Carolina will just be limiting the running back's post-touchdown pumps.