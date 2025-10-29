With fans awaiting to hear optimistic updates regarding Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, those fans will get their wish. After a miserable showing for the Panthers against the Buffalo Bills, Young has logged in a full practice session on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Panthers listed QB Bryce Young as a full participant in today’s practice,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Young missed the blowout loss to the Bills last Sunday, there's no denying that Young “really wants to play” against the Green Bay Packers in the upcoming matchup, as said by head coach Dave Canales. However, Canales and Carolina want to be cautious about Young, though it is encouraging to hear that Young “handled the load” on Wednesday.

“We had a little bit of a modified practice today, but he handled it, handled the load,” Canales said, via the team's website. “Tomorrow we'll push it again, and we'll make a decision in the next couple of days.”

In the seven appearances this season, Young has thrown for 1,288 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, with Andy Dalton playing in his absence.

Panthers' Dave Canales “optimistic” in how Bryce Young was progressing

While Panthers fans were left speechless after the loss to the Bills on Sunday, there seemed to always be the expectation that Young was targeted to practice fully on Wednesday. Canales would echo the same sentiments after the contest against Buffalo.

“The plan is to try and get him back out there on the field Wednesday and see what he can do,” Canales said, according to ESPN's David Newton. “But again, we gotta be smart, we gotta see where we're at.”

Dave Canales said the #Panthers have to be smart moving forward with Bryce Young (ankle), who was out today. pic.twitter.com/Ug8OmLBhOX — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 26, 2025

The day after the loss to the Bills, Canales would say that Young “had a good running session,” even saying at the time that the 24-year-old quarterback would practice on Wednesday.

“Panthers coach Dave Canales says QB Bryce Young (ankle) had a good running session today and he's optimistic Young will practice Wednesday, but he's still day-to-day. They visit Green Bay on Sunday,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Young looks to return on Sunday against the Packers as the team currently has a 4-4 record, which puts them second in the NFC South. It remains to be seen if there are any setbacks, but there's no doubt fans have hope.