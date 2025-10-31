The Carolina Panthers will be facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, and it looks like they're getting back their star player. After missing last week with an ankle injury, Bryce Young is back and ready to, according to the Panthers.

“Starting quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) has no injury designation, meaning he's good to go,” the team's website wrote.

Young was able to participate fully in practice this week, which was a good sign that he would be back. Before Young was injured, he had the Panthers' offense rolling, and the hope is that he can continue that when he steps back on the field.

During the week, Young sounded as if he was ready to get back on the field, and noted that he felt good after having two straight days of full participation at practice, according to Panthers beat reporter Sheena Quick.

“Yeah, yeah, feels good… I’m going to default to the doctors,” Young said. “I'm a competitor and I want to be out there with my brothers, so I'm doing everything I can. I just want to go out there and compete, and at the end of the day, the doctors make the decision.”

Article Continues Below

Bryce Young gave us an update on his ankle injury. He’s been a full participant in this week’s practices. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/Ch4adJZ9C4 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 30, 2025

Last week, Andy Dalton started for the Panthers, and things did not end well for the team. Dalton also broke his thumb earlier in the game, but decided to gut it out and continue to play.

The Panthers will now get Young back, who has played well this season and is making the right plays. The run game has been big for the Panthers with Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard manning the backfield, and that's opened up opportunities through the air.

It won't be an easy task this week with the Packers, who are also playing good football, but with Young back, the Panthers have a good chance of competing.