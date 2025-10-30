The Carolina Panthers are 4-4 as they attempt to overcome the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Lambeau Field. Despite Bryce Young possibly returning to play, the Cats signed a journeyman quarterback to deal with the ailments of Young and Andy Dalton.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Panthers made a move to sign QB Mike White.

“With Andy Dalton dealing with a thumb injury, the Panthers signed quarterback Mike White to their active roster,” Schefter wrote on X.

While Young could play, the move was necessary as he continues to recover from a high-ankle sprain that kept him out of the Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills. It was an awful Week 8 game without Young, as the Bills steamrolled the Panthers, winning the game at every phase. Therefore, the Panthers hope to turn the page and put in a better performance at Lambeau.

This will be the fourth team for White in five years. White, a fifth-round draft pick in 2018 by the Dallas Cowboys, got two chances to compete to be the backup quarterback for Dak Prescott. Ultimately, the Cowboys went in a different direction, leaving him without a team. The New York Jets signed White to their practice squad in 2019, giving him a chance to compete for reps.

The Jets waived White multiple times before continually bringing him back. Finally, he got his first chance to play, throwing for 953 yards in four games in 2021, while completing 66.7 percent of his passes, throwing five touchdowns and eight interceptions. White again played four games the following season, throwing 1,192 yards in four games, while hurling three touchdowns and four interceptions.

White played in six games for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, doing minimal work behind Tua Tagovailoa. Last season, he played one game for the Bills in relief of Josh Allen. When Buffalo waived White this season, it made him available. Assuming Young is ready to start, White likely could be the backup during their game against the Packers this Sunday.