Carolina Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young sounds like a man ready to get back under center at Lambeau Field. After missing last week with an ankle sprain, Young practiced fully again this week and made it clear he wants to suit up, with one important caveat.

“Yeah, yeah, feels good… I’m going to default to the doctors,” Young told Panthers Beat Writer Sheena Quick on X, formerly Twitter, adding he’s “a competitor” who wants to “be with my brothers” and “compete,” while leaving the final call to the medical staff. The tone matched what the team shared after Thursday’s session, when Young said he felt “better and better” and would “do whatever it takes to play.”

All signs point to Young trending toward starting Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, a needed boost for a Panthers offense that was steamrolled in his absence. In a 40–9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, backup Andy Dalton was sacked seven times and turned it over three times (one interception, two lost fumbles) while throwing for 175 yards. Buffalo rode James Cook, who had 216 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and buried Carolina early via the ESPN Box Score. Those are the kinds of scars that make a locker room circle a date like this one.

The quarterback room has been banged up. Dalton, who gutted through that Bills game, revealed he’s dealing with a broken thumb but practiced on a limited basis and says he can go if needed. The team also elevated Mike White to the 53 as insurance. Still, the plan, if doctors sign off, is Young. “He’s looked great; he was spinning the ball,” OC Brad Idzik said of Young’s return to practice tempo, via Darin Grantt of the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are 4–4 and walking into Lambeau with a heavy underdog tag against a 5–1–1 Packers squad that’s unbeaten at home. ESPN’s preview page has Green Bay favored and its analytics tilting decisively toward the home team. That’s the hill Young may have to climb the second he returns. Cold air, loud crowd, and a real pass rush.

But this week, Carolina’s message has been steady: Bryce Young feels good, he’s practiced like it, and he’s pushing to be cleared. After the Bills game, the offense needs his timing and rhythm as much as his leadership. If the doctors green-light it, and Young keeps stacking full sessions, expect QB1 back on the field Sunday in Green Bay, trying to reset the Panthers’ season on the fly.