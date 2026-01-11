On Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers' 2025 season came to an end with a crushing home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Panthers kept things much closer than many pundits expected, having backdoored their way into the playoffs via winning the putrid NFC South with a record of 8-9, but they ultimately fell by a final score of 34-31.

The Panthers were the subject of immense criticism after the game for the way they handled their final defensive drive of the contest, allowing Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense to march all the way down the field for what turned out to be the game-winning score.

However, the team is evidently not going to shake up its defensive coaching staff in the wake of that disaster.

“Dave Canales says Ejiro Evero's contract has been extended. Was originally set to expire after the '25 season. Add Evero ‘absolutely' will be back as defensive coordinator,” reported Joe Person of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

During their final defensive drive against the Rams, the Panthers largely played a prevent style of defense, allowing Stafford to complete several passes over the middle, which ultimately turned into big chunks of yardage, and then ultimately the game-winning score.

Bryce Young and the offense were unable to move the ball down the field at all on their ensuing drive, which ensured the victory for the Rams.

Overall, the Panthers are in a bit of a unique spot at the current juncture, having shocked everyone by making the playoffs but still with major roster questions on both sides of the ball, including most notably at quarterback.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Carolina brass chooses to navigate this offseason in the wake of one of the strangest seasons in recent memory.