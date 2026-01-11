The Carolina Panthers' season has come to a close after their 34-31 Wild Card Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the Panthers have a crucial decision to make on Rico Dowdle.

The running back is set to hit free agency. Carolina may not have the upper hand in negotiations based off of Dowdle's latest comments, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

“Definitely have to take that into account for sure,” Dowdle said of how his decreased reps will affect his free agency thinking. “It is what it is, I can only control what I can control. My game shows the more I get throughout the game, the stronger and better I get.”

Dowdle received just five carries against the Rams, running for nine yards. In turn, fellow running back Chuba Hubbard turned 13 carries into 46 yards and two touchdowns. While the running back had a big season for the Panthers, his share of the offense decreased as the year went on. Dowdle said the coaching staff never informed him why his reps would go down.

Regardless, the running back's debut in Carolina resulted in 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He added another 39 receptions for 297 yards and another score through the air while appearing in all 17 games, starting 11 for the Panthers.

While the franchise is looking to add talent around quarterback Bryce Young, Dowdle's time in Carolina may end up being brief. He's looking for an opportunity where he can truly flourish as the lead option in the run game. Unless the Panthers change up their offensive philosophy, they may not be able to accommodate the running back.