The Carolina Panthers had a surprisingly encouraging finish to the 2024 campaign, setting the stage for the 2025 NFL draft. Armed with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round, the Panthers have several different paths they could take when it comes to utilizing this pick, but it sounds like they have their eyes on a pair of star Georgia football defenders.

After a horrific start to the year, second-year quarterback Bryce Young showed some promise to close the season under center. The problem is that there are holes all over their roster that need to be addressed. The belief is that the Panthers will look to address their defense in the draft, with defensive lineman Mykel Williams and linebacker Jalon Walker emerging as their top two targets.

“Georgia edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker have been linked to the Panthers throughout the pre-draft process, as both have traits the team has sought in the past. Linebacker is also a priority, as the release of franchise mainstay Shaq Thompson created a void,” Jordan Reid of ESPN reported.

Could Panthers draft Mykel Williams or Jalon Walker?

Williams and Walker have both starred for Georgia's defense in recent seasons, and both guys could end up being top 10 picks in the draft. Williams racked up 21 tackles (nine of which went for a loss), five sacks, two batted passes, and two forced fumbles in 2024, while Walker had 60 tackles (11 for a loss), 6.5 sacks, and two passes batted.

Both Williams and Walker are viewed as potential game-wreckers on defense, which is precisely the sort of impact player the Panthers are looking to build their front seven around. With linebacker in particular being a pressing need, Carolina could target Walker, but if both of these guys are still on the board by the time the No. 8 pick rolls around, the Panthers could be faced with quite a tough decision.