The Chicago Bears have plenty of reasons for optimism about the future. Chicago may have finished the regular season 5-12, but they saw signs of development from QB Caleb Williams. The Bears also brought in offensive guru Ben Johnson to be their next head coach.

Now the Bears must transition into offseason mode and start building the offense the Ben Johnson way. Thankfully, the Bears have plenty of ammunition to make that happen very quickly.

The Bears have plenty of cap space both now and in the future. This positions them perfectly to add a number of talented players this offseason. Chicago enters the 2025 offseason with roughly $63 million in cap space. This increases to $132 million in 2026 and $199 million in 2027. Case in point, the Bears have plenty of room to grow over the next few seasons.

But which players will the Bears add?

Let's explore who the Bears could select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to a three-round mock from the PFF mock draft simulator.

Which positions should the Bears target in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Bears have plenty of positions where they need to upgrade the roster. Chicago's biggest positions of need are interior offensive line, everywhere on the defensive line, as well as running back and wide receiver. Many Bears fans would also add offensive tackle to that list as well.

Thankfully, the Bears have a full war chest of draft picks to use in addition to their cap space.

Chicago has eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 10th-overall selection. They also have two second-round picks, giving them three picks in the Top 41 selections.

The Bears address a number of these positions in the following mock draft from the PFF mock draft simulator.

Bears load up on offense in 3-round NFL mock draft simulation

In this mock draft, the Bears decide to load up on playmakers on both sides of the ball. They primarily focus on adding weapons who Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams can use to attack opposing defenses.

Here is a complete list of Chicago's picks before we dive into any analysis.

WR Luther Burden III – Missouri – 10th-overall pick

EDGE Landon Jackson – Arkansas – 39th-overall pick

RB Cam Skattebo – Arizona State – 41st-overall pick

RB TreVeyon Henderson – Ohio State – 72nd-overall pick

Bears fans might be surprised to see Burden as the team's first selection.

In this simulation, the Saints pick up tackle Will Campbell from LSU with the ninth-overall pick. If that does not happen, the Bears would have certainly pounced on Campbell. But they still get a stud in Burden.

Burden is one of the most electric receivers in this draft class. He is a natural fit in any NFL offense. Burden has plenty of twitch, allowing him to gain separation off the line of scrimmage effortlessly. He is built like Deebo Samuel, with a lean and powerful build that is helpful when breaking tackles.

Burden is also an asset as a punt returner. He would fit in nicely with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze to create a truly dangerous trio of wide receivers for Caleb Williams. Great pick.

Next the Bears pick up an edge rusher in Landon Jackson. He is not that different from Bears DE Montez Sweat in how he plays football.

Jackson has an impressive frame, and he uses his length and power to bully smaller offensive linemen. His scouting reports are littered with the word “physical,” and he is a willing run defender as well as power rusher when attacking opposing QBs.

Jackson could step in opposite of Sweat in Chicago's starting lineup. Learning next to Sweat would be an excellent way to start Jackson's NFL career. Another great pick.

This is where things get interesting. The Bears used their two remaining second-round picks on running backs. Chicago selects both Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State and OSU's TreVeyon Henderson. This makes Chicago's backfield rather crowded in a hurry.

With Skattebo and Henderson, the Bears give themselves a brand-new “thunder and lightning” combo they can build around for years to come.

Skattebo is the thunder. He is a compact, powerful runner who excels at breaking tackles and using his excellent vision. Skattebo can easily take whatever inside runs the opposing defense leaves open for him. He lacks top-end speed and elusiveness, but that's exactly what Henderson brings to the table.

Henderson is an explosive running back who is dangerous when he gets to the second level of the defense. He has the speed and quickness needed to rip off big gains, which should translate easily over to the NFL.

Henderson is an excellent pass protector, which could make him Chicago's default third-down back. He also has okay hands for catching passes out of the backfield.

The Bears would enter the 2025 season with D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in their running back room as well.