Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo had a massive game on Wednesday in the Peach Bowl against Texas, but it wasn't enough to get the Sun Devils the win. Still, it was an incredibly impressive performance as Skattebo was throwing the ball, catching the ball and running the ball. He did it all on Wednesday, and he was really the only reason why Arizona State was in the game.

Cam Skattebo has been a very fun player to watch all season long, and he will be a fun player to watch for a long time. Skattebo appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday to discuss a lot of things. He talked about the Peach Bowl, and he also discussed what NFL running backs he models his game after.

“I’d like to say myself but there is a lot of backs I take bits and pieces from,” Skattebo said. “Obviously Christian McCaffrey is one, doing something that hasn’t been done in awhile since he’s done it. Catching the ball, running the ball. Marshawn Lynch is obviously a big factor, Mark Ingram, I’ve talked with him, and now that I look at it more, I take a little bit of my game from him. Le’Veon Bell was a big one too, just me focusing on working on my patience and the way the slower you play the game the more you’ll see it. That’s something I’ve been focusing on too.”

During the Peach Bowl, it looked like Skattebo was modeling his game after quarterbacks and wide receivers as well. He threw a touchdown pass and he also led the team in receiving yards while leading the team in rushing as well. Skattedo did it all for Arizona State.

Cam Skattebo finished the game 1/1 through the air for 42 yards and one touchdown. He also had 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns and eight receptions for 99 yards. You don't see a stat line like that one very often.

Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, they weren't able to get the win as Texas got it done in double overtime. Arizona State's season is over, and the Longhorns are moving on to take on Ohio State in the CFP Cotton Bowl semifinal.