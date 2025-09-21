Jaylon Johnson's 2025 season seems to be over now. After essentially missing the first two games of the season, the Chicago Bears placed the star cornerback on injured reserve. What that means is that Johnson will miss at least the next four games and will be out indefinitely.

That being said, there's still a path for Johnson to return to the field this season for the Bears. According to Ian Rapoport's latest report, Johnson will be consulting with a doctor soon. Surgery is an option for the cornerback, surgery that could prepare him for a return later in the season.

“#Bears CB Jaylon Johnson plans to fly to Philly early this week to meet with Dr. William Meyers of The Vincera Institute, with core muscle surgery the likely outcome, sources say,” Rapoport said on his post. “If that's the case, Johnson would have a chance to return during the second half of the season.”

Johnson missed the first game of the season due to what was listed as a groin injury. The Bears cornerback made attempts to return to the field in those two weeks, playing a few snaps against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. After reaggravating the injury against Detroit, Chicago eventually decided to place the star cornerback on injured reserve.

The Bears defense is one of the better units in the league, thanks in large part to Johnson's performance. Listed as the team's CB1, Johnson is Chicago's go-to shutdown corner. He was an All-Pro cornerback in 2023, allowing a completion rate of 55.2% when he was targeted. He also has two Pro Bowls to his name from 2023 and 2024.

The Bears started off the season 0-2 after tough losses to division rivals Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Chicago got lit up by the Lions in Week 2 after losing both Johnson and linebacker TJ Edwards midway through the game, giving up 52 points to Ben Johnson's former team. Their next game is against the Dallas Cowboys.