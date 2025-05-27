The Chicago Bears are the most improved team in the NFL after the 2025 offseason. Chicago added a brand new coaching staff, led by head coach Ben Johnson. Those coaches have a bold new vision for the organization, and it starts with elevating the play of QB Caleb Williams.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote on Tuesday that Chicago's coaching staff is looking for two major improvements from Caleb Williams.

“There were two areas where the coaches wanted improvement from Williams,” Breer wrote. “Both related to how he carried himself as the quarterback, based on what the 2024 season showed. One was body language. The other was presnap procedure.”

The Bears understand that Williams took a beating during the 2024 season. Williams took the most sacks of any quarterback thanks in part ot a poor offensive line. He also suffered through a directionless season where multiple coaches, including Matt Eberflus, were fired midseason.

Regardless, Chicago's new coaching staff did not like how slow Williams was to pull himself off the ground at times.

Bears coaches also want Williams to clean up several small things presnap that could make a big difference. This new coaching staff does not want a repeat of what the clock management disaster from last Thanksgiving.

Will Caleb Williams have a breakout season with Bears in 2025?

By all accounts, Williams has taken all of this feedback well.

“To Williams’s credit, he welcomed every piece of criticism in an effort to get better,” Breer added.

The Bears are putting in a lot of work to prepare Williams for a breakout season in 2025. Now that Williams has cleaned up a few small things, his coaching staff has started exposing him to the key components of his new offense.

Breer noted that Chicago's coaching staff showed Williams a lot of Lions tape, highlighting pieces of what Ben Johnson wants to recreate in his new offense. They also showed Williams some Matthew Stafford tape as a visual example of exceptional technique and fundamentals.

Williams has a lot of work to do preparing for Ben Johnson's new offense. But it is fair for Bears fans to be excited about what the future could hold.

Despite the poor circumstances, Williams had a solid rookie season. He logged 3,541 passing yard with 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Perhaps Caleb Williams can become the first Bears passer to eclipse 4,000 passing yards in a season later this fall.