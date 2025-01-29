The Chicago Bears are looking to quickly find Caleb Williams some offensive line help. What better resource than the NFL Draft, which gives the option to continue building young assets around the second-year quarterback?

Williams took 68 sacks last season, so it's likely that the organization is prepared to take a thorough look at some of the top talent available in the 2025 class.

North Dakota State's Grey Zabel's stock may have taken a significant leap, after several series seen dominating during practice reps, per Clay Harbor on X, formerly Twitter.

“Grey Zabel showing UNCOMMON versatility playing the Right the Left and Center. He would look child in Bear blue. #DaBears”

Zabel lined up at offensive tackle last season for the Bison. During Tuesday's showing, he lined up at center, left guard and right guard. The versatility, standing at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, has him pegged as a potential top-50 pick. Chicago is expected to be on the clock for pick Nos. 10, 39 and 41.

Bears tasked with fixing offensive line

While Zabel will likely be high on everyone's big board leading up to April, they have been tied to another top pass protector in a recent mock draft.

LSU's Will Campbell is projected as one of the nation's best lineman, given the NFL success of SEC players.

“Chicago’s new head coach, Ben Johnson, knows how critical an offensive line is to a team’s success,” PFF's Max Chadwick wrote, via Bryan Perez of WGN9 Chicago. “During his tenure as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, his offenses consistently featured one of the best front-fives in the league. So, with the Bears needing some help on the interior, they go with Campbell here.”

It's possible that the Bears could land the junior offensive tackle at No. 10. That said, they aren't as sturdy at the guard spots either.