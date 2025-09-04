The Chicago Bears are hoping to turn things around this year after finishing with a 5-12 record in 2024 and sitting in last place in the NFC North. The team has made multiple moves to improve their situation, and they hope to begin the process of climbing the division ladder in their Week 1 Monday Night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Running backs, quarterbacks and receivers going through a drill during the first practice of game week. Jaylon Johnson (groin) returned to practice today as did Kyle Monangai. Did not spot T.J. Edwards during the portion open to the media. pic.twitter.com/FUPQqXcmb3 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

If the Bears are going to beat the Vikings, one of the key factors will be containing Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The Vikings' passing game is centered around Jefferson's big-play ability and the Bears must contain him. Much of that responsibility lands on cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is the Bears best cover man and likely their best defender.

Johnson has been out through the majority of training camp with a calf/groin injury, but he has been practicing in a limited fashion in the days before the game. He took part in a Wednesday practice session and there are no indications that he will be absent from Friday's scheduled practice session.

In addition to Johnson, the Bears have injury concerns about linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive back Josh Blackwell (groin), running back Roschon Johnson (foot) and running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring).

Bears facing Jefferson, Adam Thielen and TE T.J. Hockenson

The Bears struggled on defense throughout the 2024 season and new head coach Ben Johnson is hoping that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can deliver a much stiffer stop unit than the Bears had a season ago.

Chicago ranked 27th in total defense, 28th against the run and tied for 19th in interceptions. That defense is likely to face a major test in the season opener. In addition to Jefferson — who caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards with 10 TDs in 2024 — the Vikings' core receivers include veteran Adam Thielen and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The key to the success of that unit may lie with quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He will be making his first start and playing in the first regular-season game of his career.

The Bears face a huge task as they compete in the NFC North. That was the NFL's best division by a wide margin during the regular season. The Detroit Lions and Vikings were at the top of the division with 15-2 and 14-3 records, respectively. The Packers were also a playoff team and now they have All-Pro Micah Parsons playing a key role on their defense.

Even if the Bears are improved over last year's team, getting past any of their division rivals will serve as a major challenge.