The Chicago Bears have received plenty of hype ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Chicago was labeled the league's most improved team back in March, and it is easy to understand why. They added a great head coach in Ben Johnson and overhauled their offensive line. But Johnson's new no-nonsense culture could be the biggest change in Chicago this fall.

Johnson spoke with the Chicago Sun-Times ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He explained why he does not plan to sugarcoat his messaging as a head coach.

“I’m not trying to do it for style points,” Johnson said about his communication style per Jason Lieser of Chicago Sun-Times. “This is who I am. As we get into the season, that same bluntness and honesty is still going to be there.”

The young head coach is taking a black and white approach with the Bears. He expects perfection and holds both his players and coaches to a high standard. And he'll let them know about it, too.

Johnson argues that it is the best way to achieve success in the NFL.

“If you live in the gray, that’s where the bad stuff happens,” Johnson added. “I’ve seen more bad football in this league than good football, and one of the issues with some of those bad teams is the ambiguity. Everyone in this league is highly competitive. They’re passionate about their jobs. And the clearer we can be with how we get them to improve, the better off we’re all going to be.”

It will be fascinating to see Johnson's new culture take hold in Chicago. Their first test will come against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

How Ben Johnson could help Caleb Williams play better on third down

Caleb Williams could be the biggest beneficiary of Johnson joining the Bears.

Johnson's unique offensive scheme will take some time for the Bears to get used to. But it could do wonders for Williams during his sophomore season.

ESPN's Mina Kimes believes that Johnson's scheme will set Williams up for more success on third downs.

“It's a whole operation, it's not just about Caleb,” she said. “It's about those early downs, it's about running the football, and ultimately I think he's going to have more success.”

The young head coach could also create unique plays designed around Williams' strengths.

If Williams take the leap in 2025, the Bears could become a dangerous team in the NFC.