The Chicago Bears revamped their roster ahead of last season, drafting Caleb Williams first overall and pairing him with wideout Rome Odunze. It didn't translate into wins, as the team finished 5-12, but expectations are much higher in 2025 with Ben Johnson now at the helm. After turning Detroit into one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, Johnson is already viewed as a potential Coach of the Year candidate if he can turn Chicago's talent into results.

The Bears may still have questions to answer when it comes to their offensive line. Ben Johnson, when asked about the team's starting left tackle, offered a response that raised eyebrows and left plenty of room for speculation.

This is the answer Ben Johnson gave when asked about his starting left tackle. While most signs point to it being Braxton Jones, I still don’t think we can completely rule out that the starter isn’t in the building yet. pic.twitter.com/vI7HfHP5kb — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We feel good about the guys we have in that room,” Johnson said, according to a post from Chris Emma. “Somebody is going to take the bull by the horns and take over. But we’re not afraid to make a change if the performance isn’t where it needs to be.”

With that cautious statement, Johnson emphasized belief in the current group of linemen. On the other hand, he made it clear that the staff is not locked into any one player and is willing to shuffle the lineup if necessary. For a Bears team determined to protect its young quarterback and establish stability on offense, the left tackle spot is a position that simply cannot afford uncertainty.

Earlier in the preseason, Johnson also made headlines with his blunt criticism of Caleb Williams and the first-string offense after a ”sloppy” start against the Chiefs. Johnson didn't hold back in stressing the need to clean up mental mistakes and execute at a higher level moving forward.

At this point, most signs suggest that Braxton Jones is still the favorite to open the season as the starter. The 2022 fifth-round pick has shown flashes of potential and has been given opportunities with the first-team offense. Still, Johnson's comments do little to completely rule out the possibility that competition remains open, or even that the eventual starter has not yet joined the roster.