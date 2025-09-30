Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson found himself at the center of a viral moment following the team’s 25-24 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. During a tense halftime exchange with CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Johnson appeared frustrated, gave a short response, and walked off mid-interview. The clip quickly spread across social media, sparking wide reactions from fans and media.

The incident was first highlighted by the NFL on CBS, which posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the following caption.

“Ben Johnson didn't seem thrilled with his team coming out of halftime. @AKinkhabwala caught up with the Bears head coach.”

Ben Johnson didn't seem thrilled with his team coming out of halftime. @AKinkhabwala caught up with the Bears head coach. pic.twitter.com/ZQRhZDIQDt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Monday, the Bears head coach addressed the viral moment in his Monday press conference, owning the situation and acknowledging his mistake. ESPN's Courtney Cronin posted his comments on the platform as well, offering much-needed context and reflection.

“In the moment I honestly didn’t think too much of it. I’m kind of in game mode. But when I look back at it I am a little bit disappointed with what that looks like. I didn’t hear very well and that’s not an excuse but when I thought I heard, it was not a question but I needed to make some changes, I didn’t take that very well so I’ll do a better job with those going forward.”

Reactions to the moment were split. Some fans defended Johnson, pointing to the high-pressure nature of in-game coaching. Others felt the apology from the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was appropriate and appreciated his quick accountability. Kinkhabwala later confirmed the situation had been addressed privately and was not a lingering issue.

All of this comes during a pivotal season for the Bears, who enter their Week 5 bye with a 2-2 record. While still early in his first year, the head coach’s response helped reinforce his credibility and leadership within the organization.

Next up, the Bears will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6. And while the focus will shift back to on-field performance, the way Johnson handled this off-field moment could shape how his locker room and fanbase view him long-term.