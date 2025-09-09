The Chicago Bears found the end zone first during their Monday Night Football showdown against the visiting Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago.

With a little over seven minutes left in the first period of the contest and with Chicago facing a 3rd-and-6 situation, Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams showed off his wheels and decided to go for it with his legs to score a nine-yard rushing touchdown to finish a 10-play drive and put his team on the board.

Caleb Williams takes it himself for the Bears TD 💨 It's the first rushing touchdown of his career!pic.twitter.com/gkTTCefwOv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Additionally, that touchdown marked the first time Williams has scored one on the rush since he entered the league in 2024.

Selected first overall by the Bears at the 2024 NFL draft, Williams rushed for 489 yards and 27 first downs on 81 carries through 17 games in his rookie season, but he never scored a rushing touchdown in the pros until Monday.

Williams isn't really known for his ability to burn rubber and rack up yards on the ground, but he had two multi-digit rushing touchdown seasons in college, particularly with the USC Trojans. In two seasons with USC football, Williams managed to score a total of 21 rushing touchdowns to go along with 524 rushing yards on 210 carries.

The 23-year-old Williams has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, as many expect him to take a big leap in his second year in the league, especially with Ben Johnson coming over as the Bears' new head coach. Perhaps such plays are to be expected more from Williams and Chicago's offense now that it is Johnson who is running the show for the team's attack from the sidelines.

It is too early to tell what kind of season Williams is going to have in Johnson's first season in Windy City, but his rushing touchdown against the Vikings was a good sign for things to come for the former Oklahoma Sooners and USC star signal-caller.

Chicago would still want to see him be more of an accurate gunslinger, but if he could develop a dangerous run game, that should make him a bigger asset to the Bears, who are looking to turn things around after putting together just a 5-12 record in 2024.