Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is beginning his much-anticipated sophomore season. But he is not alone and has greatness on his back.

Before the start of Monday Night Football, Williams walked into Soldier Field donning a Brian Urlacher jersey, per ESPN.

Caleb Williams repping Brian Urlacher 🔥 Watch Vikings-Bears on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App | 8 PM ET

Surely a sight to behold for Bears fans who still hold Urlacher in high regard. The same fans are hoping for Williams to succeed under the leadership of new head coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears will begin their season against the Minnesota Vikings. For Chicago, they are looking to redeem themselves after a less-than-stellar 2024 campaign.

Altogether, they finished the year at 5-12 and in last place in the NFC North. A season in which the then-head coach Matt Eberlfus was fired following a tough loss to the Detroit Tigers over Thanksgiving.

In January, the Bears hired Ben Johnson after a stint with the Detroit Lions. Johnson brings with him an offensive mindset and a willingness to turn Williams into a premier QB.

Meanwhile, Williams was criticized for a seemingly underperforming rookie season. However, he did put up some decent numbers, including 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and an 87.8% pass rate.

The hope is for the Bears to contend for the playoffs and for Williams to etch his place among the franchise greats, to the point where one day a new generation will talk about wearing his jersey.

Brian Urlacher forever remains part of Bears lore .

It is hard not to overlook the impact Brian Urlacher had during his time in Chicago. His No. 54 became immortalized with greatness and consistency. He played for 13 seasons (2000-2012) and became an eight-time Pro-Bowler.

Additionally, Urlacher was the 2005 AP Defensive Player of the Year. In 2006, he was an integral part of the Bears, making it to Super Bowl XLI.

Urlacher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.