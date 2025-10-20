The Chicago Bears moved to 4-2 with a 26-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. However, it wasn't the prettiest performance from quarterback Caleb Williams.

He completed 15-of-26 passes for 172 yards and an interception. His final quarterback rating was just 19.8. However, Williams is will aware of his dud. He isn't shying away from excuses. Instead, he is owning the performance completely and looking for ways to improve, via Peggy Kusinski of ESPN.

“Today was frustrating on my part,” Williams said. “I felt like I was hurting this team more than helping them.”

Williams made sure to credit the run game and defense, who both carried the Bears on Sunday. Chicago ran for 222 yards total, with both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai scoring touchdowns. Both players had at least 80 yards rushing and averaged over six yards per carry.

Article Continues Below

Dennis Allen's unit was cooking on the defense side, forcing three interceptions and a forced fumble. The Bears also managed to sack quarterback Spencer Rattler three times while holding the Saints to just 44 yards rushing.

It wasn't the cleanest win, but ultimately the Bears will take the victory. Still, Williams knows he must be more efficient for Chicago to stay consistent. Especially with the Baltimore Ravens, and a returning Lamar Jackson on tap next.

However, Williams' comments at least shows that he is open to improvement. He isn't resting on his laurels or taking credit for the win. He understands Week 7 wasn't his best moment. The only real way for him to remedy the issue though is with a strong bounce back game against the Ravens.