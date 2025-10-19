After a first half that went all Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints came storming back in the second half. However, all of New Orleans' momentum went away after a trick play on third-and-long was called back.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler found Taysom Hill over the middle. Hill then passed the ball to Alvin Kamara, who ran for the first down. The referees originally threw a flag for illegal forward pass, but then picked it up after converging.

However, Bears head coach Ben Johnson disagreed. He lunged his challenge flag and ended up being correct. With the challenge successful, the referees ultimately assessed a five-yard penalty and a loss of down.

wake up babe, a new kind of Taysom Hill bullshit just dropped pic.twitter.com/j4oRLjYY14 — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Now faced with fourth-and-20, the Saints were forced to punt. The Bears then managed to drive 51 yards down the field in eight plays, chewing up just over four minutes in game time. A 33-yard Jake Moody field goal then increased their lead to 26-14.

The Saints tried to rally, going on a six-play, 50-yard drive. However, Rattler threw his third interception of the game, giving the Bears their fourth-straight victory. It's important to note that on Chicago's final drive, he opted to go for it on fourth down rather than kick the field goal.

It was one of many gutsy calls by Johnson throughout the game. However, his third down challenge changed the tides immensely. The Saints would've been down just nine with a fresh set of downs in Bears territory. Instead, they had to kick it. Even if Chicago didn't hit a field goal, New Orleans was running out of time to score twice.

While it may have been ugly, the Bears will always take the win. They'll look to make it five in a row against the Ravens in Week 8.