On Sunday, the Chicago Bears got into the win column for the first time on the 2025 season with a blowout 31-14 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Caleb Williams put together one of the best games of his career in this one (which is becoming a theme for this Dallas defense), throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns against no interceptions.

Williams has been a polarizing player for quite some time now, with some fans already labeling a bust for his relatively lackluster first year and change, and others pining for patience.

Recently, former Super Bowl championship-winning quarterback Phil Simms took to the Up & Adams Show w/Kay Adams to publicly show his support for Williams.

“…Last year, ‘you know, if Caleb doesn't have a good year this year, they'll probably draft another quarterback.’ What, man? That is the dumbest damn thing I've ever heard. It really is,” said Simms. “And Caleb Williams, anytime last year, I know it wasn't great, but he's a damn rookie. He didn't throw many interceptions. And if you can't watch him and see, man, look at that throw. You know, there not a lot of guys in the league that can make these throws.”

A bounce back for the Bears

The Chicago Bears stumbled out of the gates to open up the 2025 season, first relinquishing a big home lead to the Minnesota Vikings and then getting blown out by the Detroit Lions in Ben Johnson's return game.

Sunday's performance against Dallas was much more in line with what fans are hoping to see this year, as Williams looked like the number one overall draft pick version of himself, and the team's defense also stepped up and played well against a sneakily explosive Cowboys offensive unit.

Of course, it is just one game, and it was only last week that what's left of Russell Wilson nearly threw for 500 yards against this same Dallas defense. However, Bears fans will certainly take any sort of victory they can get at this point in time as the season progresses.

Chicago will next take the field on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.