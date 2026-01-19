Sports can be a cruel, cruel business. One minute, Caleb Williams is the hero of Chicago, throwing a “bonkers” fadeaway touchdown to Cole Kmet that defies every law of physics to force overtime.

The next, the rookie quarterback is doubled over on the Soldier Field turf, the weight of a season-ending 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams visible in every slumped muscle.

Caleb Williams is SICK rn 😭 pic.twitter.com/sJd40H0zcw — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 19, 2026

The image of a dejected Williams following Harrison Mevis’ walk-off 42-yard field goal is already going viral, and it perfectly captures the heartbreak of a “magical” season cut short.

Article Continues Below

After the high of his fourth-down miracle, the overtime period proved to be a harsh reality check. Williams tried to force a deep ball to DJ Moore, but the connection wasn't there, leading to a game-altering interception by Rams safety Kamren Curl.

Stafford and the Rams didn't waste the opportunity, marching 54 yards to set up the game-winner. While the loss is a bitter pill to swallow, the rookie's performance was nothing short of historic. Williams finished the night 23-of-42 for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

His counterpart, Matthew Stafford, was the steady hand the Rams needed, finishing with 258 passing yards, while Kyren Williams added 87 yards and two scores on the ground.

For the Chicago Bears, the “sick” feeling in the locker room will eventually fade, replaced by the realization that they finally have the guy under center. But for tonight, the pain is all that matters. The Rams are moving on to the NFC Championship in Seattle, and the Bears are headed home.