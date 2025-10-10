The 2024 NFL Draft featured one of the strongest QB classes on paper. A total of six different quarterbacks were taken in the first round, including five in the top ten. The headliner coming into the draft was USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who was selected by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick.

The first year of this QB draft class was a bit of a mixed bag: some quarterbacks, like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, found playoff success. Others, like Williams, struggled to gain any momentum in their first year. Still others were either injured to start the year or was benched in the first few games. The Bears quarterback was the most notable quarterback to struggle in this class, particularly due to his draft position.

In their sophomore year, though, it seems like all six quarterbacks have hit their strides at the right time. All six quarterbacks have led their teams to a .500 record at best, though it's worth noting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy has been out for the last two weeks with an injury. The Bears quarterback took notice of his fellow classmates and praised their collective efforts this year.

“It’s a pretty (good) class, right?” Williams said, per Nicholas Moreano. “Six QBs going within the first round and first 12. So, it's a pretty good draft class. Obviously, guys are playing well, just about all the guys, so I think it's going to turn out like a good class. I’ll be competing versus these guys for a long time and I’m excited about it.”

Williams has led the Bears to a 2-2 record this season. Chicago brought in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their head coach, and it has worked wonders so far this season. After a rough two games, Williams has looked much better in the last two games. He had a bit of a rough outing against the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game, but he did just enough to secure the victory in the end.

The Bears are now coming out of their bye week to take on Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Their last matchup ended in heartbreak for Chicago after a Daniels Hail Mary was answered with no time remaining. Can Williams get his lick back against Washington.