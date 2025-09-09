Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is pumped up for the new season. On Monday, he walked into Soldier Field wearing a Brian Urlacher jersey before taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

Additionally, Williams got the fans psyched up with some comments he made before the game, per the NFL on ESPN. In providing words of encouragement, Williams made a reference to Superman.

“When it comes time to be Superman, be Superman,” he said.

"When it comes time to be Superman, be Superman." Caleb Williams is READY for the Bears' season opener on MNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vswLwjEcPQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 9, 2025

Essentially, Williams is willing to put on the cape and carry the team on his back. The Bears are beginning a new season with a new focus as well as a new coach, Ben Johnson.

It was last year that the Bears had one of their most demoralizing seasons in history. They finished at 5-12 and were thrust into chaos with the firing of then-coach Matt Eberflus after the Thanksgiving defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, Williams begins his sophomore campaign with so much riding. Not only looking to build his pedigree, but also to refute any supposed grumblings about the organization.

All of which stem from allegations made in Seth Wickersham's book American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback. The notion that Williams conspired with his dad to have him drafted by, ironically, the Vikings, due to how the Bears treat their starting quarterbacks.

Can Caleb Williams rise to the occasion for the Bears?

For all the doom and gloom last season, Williams did manage to have a productive year. He finished with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and had an 87.8% pass rate.

Nevertheless, all eyes will be on him to be at his absolute best. Fortunately for him, he has pieces in place for him to have a standout season.

First and foremost, Johnson is a quarterback coach who is looking to make Williams the focal point of the offense. Plus, the Bears have strengthened their offensive line during the offseason.

Furthermore, Williams has an arsenal of offensive weaponry at his side. The Bears still have WR DJ Moore, along with WR Rome Odunze, and the addition of RB D'Andre Swift adds some depth.

Plus, the tag team of Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland at tight end helps solidify additional growth.