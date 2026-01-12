After beating the Green Bay Packers during Wild Card weekend, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams trolled Lil Wayne again with his latest social media post.

On Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, Williams was still riding high after beating the Packers. He posted a montage of the highlights of the team's comeback against their division rivals.

What was most notable was Williams' usage of Lil Wayne's song “Mr. Carter,” which features Jay-Z. Of course, this was likely done to troll the rapper.

After the Packers lost to the Bears, Lil Wayne took to X, formerly Twitter, to roast Williams, writing, “We just loss a playoff game to a n**** w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare a**!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that.”

Williams reposted Wayne's post and had a simple response to the rapper. He posted snowflake and iceman emojis and simply wrote the hashtag “#DABEARS.” The post went viral, with over 7.5 million views as of the time of this writing.

Caleb Williams led the Bears to a dramatic comeback win against the Packers in the playoffs

The Bears were down 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter. After kicking a field goal to make it a 12-point game, the Bears scored a touchdown on their next drive to cut the lead to 21-16.

However, the Packers answered back, scoring a touchdown. Kicker Brandon McManus missed the extra point, keeping it an 11-point deficit.

Williams led the Bears down the field in 10 plays, and they would score a touchdown. Williams would also connect with Colston Loveland on the 2-pt conversion play to make it a three-point game.

After the Packers missed a field goal on the following drive, Williams took the Bears 66 yards in six plays to take the lead for the first time since the first drive. The Packers were unable to score on their next drive, so the Bears held on.

Now, the Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. If they win that game, they will advance to the NFC Championship. If they win that, they will return to the Super Bowl.