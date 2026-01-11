Caleb Williams is not letting up on Lil Wayne.

The Chicago Bears quarterback reacted to the rap icon's frustration at the Green Bay Packers' loss during Saturday's playoff game.

“We just loss a playoff game to a n**** w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare a**!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that,” Lil Wayne wrote on X following the Bears' 27-31 win.

Williams reposted Wayne, adding a snowflake emoji and an Iceman emoji with the hashtag #DABEARS.

The Bears quarterback continued to celebrate the win and was seen “grating cheese” after the game as a reference to the Packers' Wisconsin's dairy industry with fans notably wearing cheesehead hats to games.

In a post-game interview (via Sports Illustrated) with Amazon Prime, Williams praised his team on their efforts to win Saturday's game.

Article Continues Below

“We understand that it's 60 minutes of football,” Williams said. “We understand and know who we are. We understand what this means to the city. We understand what this means to the organization. We also understand what this means to us. So you keep going, keep going, keep fighting. And when the clock hits zero, you'll look up and see who wins.”

He also shared post-game did he feel relief after beating their division rival.

“No. No … It's a fun situation obviously to be in this game and go against our rival … my goal coming into the league is to win ball games and win the big one,” Williams said. “It's elimination. We focus on that.”

On the other end, Packers' head coach Matt Lafleur could not hide his disappointment but detailed what he wants to work on as the uncertainty of his position looms.

“We've just got to do a better job of keeping our composure as a football team, and going out and doing the fundamental things that we practice all the time,” he said. “When you get into these types of big games, when you don't execute simple fundamentals, it comes back to bite you, and that's exactly what happened.”

Next up for the Bears is either a game against the Los Angeles Rams or the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.