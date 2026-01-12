Down 21-3 at halftime, the Chicago Bears were in need of a spark. However, head coach Ben Johnson didn't go full Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday. Instead, he stuck to the plan.

Johnson and company focused on Chicago's mistakes and how to remedy them moving forward. Wide receiver DJ Moore took that lesson in immediately as he and he teammates began to lock in, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“That we're better than what we did in the first half,” Moore said of Johnson's halftime message. “We just need to go out there and execute and be detailed.”

While the Bears tacked on a field goal in the third quarter, they really came alive in the fourth. Scoring 25 points, Chicago made the full comeback and took down the Green Bay Packers 31-27. Moore played a big role in the win, catching the go ahead touchdown from 25 yards out with 1:43 remaining in the game.

All season, the Bears have relied on last minute heroics to earn victories. It seems unsustainable, and then Chicago pulls another rabbit out of a hat. Still, the Bears will need to play a full game of football against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round to stay afloat.

Johnson has sent a clear message to Johnson and the entire Bears roster. He is looking to compete in his first year at the helm. Their wins may be wild, but no victory in the NFL is easy. The head coach has had no issue wearing his emotions on his sleeve. But at the same time, his ability to stay calm and help correct Chicago's mistakes is what led the team to victory.