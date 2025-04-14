The 2025 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and the Chicago Bears are looking to keep up the positive momentum after putting together a strong start to the offseason. Armed with the No. 10 overall pick, the Bears have continually been linked to Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty, but they turned heads on Monday when they brought North Carolina football running back Omarion Hampton to town for a visit.

After his historic 2024 campaign with the Broncos, Jeanty is expected to be the first running back off the board this year, with the Bears being a potential landing spot for him given their desire to surround second-year quarterback Caleb Williams with weapons. However, they aren't dead set on selecting Jeanty, which has led them to take a closer look at Hampton, whose stock is continuing to rise ahead of the draft.

“North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton is visiting the Bears today,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported on Monday. “Hampton’s immense skillset has endeared him to GMs and there’s a growing sentiment that he could be a 1st-rounder … Teams I’ve spoken with have compared him favorably to Josh Jacobs and Joe Mixon.”

Could Bears pass on Ashton Jeanty, select Omarion Hampton instead?

Nobody truly knows where Jeanty will end up getting picked, so if he's already off the board by the time the Bears are on the clock with the No. 10 pick, could they pivot to Hampton? Or even if he's available, would they consider trading back and adding some draft capital before grabbing Hampton? It's clear that if Chicago is set on selecting a running back, there are a couple of different paths they could end up taking.

In his second season as the Tar Heels starting running back, Hampton starred once again, racking up 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, while also catching 38 passes for 373 yards and another pair of scores. The 2025 NFL draft is set to get underway on Thursday, April 24, and it looks like the Bears could have a tough decision on their hands when it comes to picking between Jeanty and Hampton.