As former second-round pick Isaiah Foskey continues searching for a new opportunity in the NFL, the Chicago Bears are now set to host the former New Orleans Saints defensive end for an important workout after he was recently released during final roster cuts. Foskey also reportedly has another visit already scheduled with the Philadelphia Eagles in the coming days, giving him multiple chances to showcase his ability.

Former #Saints defensive end Isaiah Foskey is expected to work out with the #Bears this week and the #Eagles next week, sources tell @CBSSports. The former Notre Dame All-American was a second-round draft pick of the Saints in 2023. Posted 16 tackles for New Orleans last season. pic.twitter.com/vuR1ObkFQj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

At just 24 years old, Foskey has already experienced a surprisingly rapid rise and fall during his young professional career in the NFL. Drafted by New Orleans in 2023 with high expectations and plenty of hype, he never managed to fully establish himself across two seasons. He logged only 149 defensive snaps in total and produced just three recorded pressures with the Saints — numbers that fell well below what was anticipated for a player drafted at his position.

Article Continues Below

Chicago’s interest in the pass rusher comes at a moment when the team is particularly thin at edge rusher depth. With Austin Booker placed on short-term injured reserve, the Bears are leaning heavily on Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo as their primary starters, with Dominique Robinson and Daniel Hardy filling in as backups.

Foskey’s college career clearly displayed the raw promise and upside that once made him an early-round selection. At Notre Dame, he compiled 122 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles over the course of four full seasons.

That level of high-end production, unfortunately, never translated to the NFL during his time with New Orleans. In 27 appearances for the Saints, he collected only 25 total tackles and failed to record even a single sack or tackle for loss. Still, he continues to attract attention around the league, which explains why both the Bears and Eagles are taking a closer look at him during workouts this week.