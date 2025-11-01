The Chicago Bears are one of the most confusing teams in the NFL. After starting 0-2 and looking abysmal, Chicago rattled off four consecutive wins to climb back into the NFC playoff picture. Quarterback Caleb Williams flashed more consistency, and the defense led the league in turnovers through Week 7. The positivity then took a nosedive after a 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. The loss dropped Chicago to 4-3. Now needing to bounce back in Week 9, they will have to do so with an unfamiliar name in the backfield against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With running backs DeAndre Swift and Roschon Johnson ruled out, Chicago has elevated Brittain Brown from the practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown, a former 2022 seventh-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, could make his Bears' debut on Sunday. It would be the first time since 2022 that Brown has played in an NFL game, and it could be the first time he tallies a rushing attempt in his NFL career. Before joining Chicago's practice squad this season, Brown spent time with the Raiders and Seahawks. His unproven track record is a further example of how depleted Chicago's backfield is with Swift and Johnson out.

Brown will not be the lead back against the Bengals, however, as 2025 seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai expects to receive the brunt of the carries against Cincinnati. Monangai has grown into a pivotal piece of the Bears' rushing attack, especially near the goal line. Through seven games, the Rutgers product has 186 yards and one touchdown in 46 attempts. It will be his first game operating as Chicago's top running back.

The optics look good for Monangai and Brown's success against Cincinnati. The Bengals currently rank last for rushing yards allowed per game (151.9) and 28th in allowing opposing teams to rush for five yards per attempt. Despite not having its two top running backs, Chicago's rushing attack has a strong opportunity to continue its success.