The Chicago Bears are dipping into the veteran market for depth at linebacker, and the name they chose carries a lot more weight than just another practice-squad body.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, a former Pro Bowler who was expected to be released by the Detroit Lions back in March as they managed their cap and looming extensions, is now heading to Chicago for his next chapter. The move reunites the 30-year-old with the NFC North, but this time on the opposite sideline.

Tom Pelissero reported that the Bears have signed Reeves-Maybin, who also serves as the NFL Players Association president, to their practice squad. The long-time special-teams ace and off-ball linebacker now gets a chance to work his way onto the 53-man roster as Chicago navigates injuries and depth concerns in the middle of its defense.

Reeves-Maybin’s profile is unique for a practice-squad addition. A 2017 fourth-round pick out of Tennessee, he carved out a reputation in Detroit as a high-IQ defender and elite special-teamer, even earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

Off the field, he was elected NFLPA president in 2024, giving him a prominent leadership role in labor matters across the league. For a young Bears locker room built around Caleb Williams and a new core on both sides of the ball, adding a player with that kind of resume and respect factor is hardly insignificant.

From Chicago’s perspective, this is a classic low-risk, potentially high-value move. If Reeves-Maybin proves healthy and up to speed, he can immediately help on special teams and serve as insurance behind the starting linebackers.

If he never makes the active roster, the Bears still benefit from having a veteran pro and union leader in the building during a playoff push.

Head coach Ben Johnson has stressed structure and discipline as Chicago sits at 7-3 with a brutal schedule ahead. Bringing in a seasoned defender who has seen just about everything in the league fits that philosophy perfectly.

The Bears are not just adding a name; they are adding experience, professionalism, and a stabilizing presence to a team trying to prove it belongs among the NFC’s contenders.