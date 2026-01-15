The Chicago Bears are preparing for this coming Sunday's huge game in the NFL playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in Chicago. But they have some injury concerns to deal with, with a number of players still on the team's injury report.

On Thursday, two key wide receivers appeared again on the Bears' injury report, with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze still on it.

Both wideouts, however, logged limited practices, a good sign that they will be available for the Rams showdown. Moore and Odunze have knee and foot injury designations, respectively, although neither issue is considered serious.

A full practice for Moore and Odunze should clear any speculation about their chances of playing against Los Angeles.

It is also worth noting that defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has logged a full practice for the second day in a row. He is trending in the right direction after missing the Bears' incredible come-from-behind 31-27 victory at home over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Against the Packers, Moore had 64 receiving yards on six receptions and seven targets. His touchdown with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter gave Chicago the lead for good after the Bears trailed by double digits at the start of the period. Meanwhile, Odunze recorded 44 receiving yards on two catches and six targets.

Together with rookie tight end Colston Loveland, Moore and Odunze kept the pressure up on Green Bay's secondary even when the Bears were behind big, and their effort was clearly rewarded with a memorable win against a bitter NFC North Division rival.

As it stands, there doesn't seem to be any real concern about the statuses of Moore and Odunze, who were probably held back from full practices on Tuesday and Wednesday to keep them fresh for the meeting with Sean McVay's Rams, who reached the next stage of the playoffs after defeating the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card Round.