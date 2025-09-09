The Chicago Bears are missing some key defensive players in their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon were ruled out for the Monday Night Football matchup. But that hasn’t stopped Chicago from making an impression.

Ben Johnson is making his head coaching debut with the Bears. The team’s revamped staff also includes new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. And the veteran defensive coordinator gets to square off against J.J. McCarthy in his first NFL start.

Allen’s defense flummoxed McCarthy on an early third down and Eli Manning marveled at the Bears’ deception. “[The play] looks man, [then] right at the snap, drop, everyone plays zone. Making him think one thing, ‘Hey, this is man,’ and then having to see the defense, ‘No, this is going to zone.’ Can he play fast enough to recognize those things?” Manning asked, per NFL on ESPN.

"I played 18 years, I thought it was man, they confused me. I can promise you J.J. McCarthy thought it was man." The Bears defense is even tripping up Peyton 👀 pic.twitter.com/fiOF0dDHvs — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 9, 2025

The Bears' defense shines early in season opener

Peyton Manning then delivered the ultimate compliment. “Eli, I can tell you, I played 18 years, I thought it was man, they confused me. I can promise you J.J. McCarthy thought it was man. I know he was confused,” Peyton noted.

Article Continues Below

The Bears moved on from Matt Eberflus after a 4-8 start last season. The team has missed the playoffs in four straight years and last had a winning season in 2018. Chicago turned things over to former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Bears hope he can maximize second-year passer Caleb Williams’ potential after he revitalized Jared Goff’s career in Detroit.

Williams got the scoring started with the first rushing touchdown of his career. Despite racking up 489 yards on the ground last year, Williams failed to find the end zone.

Caleb Williams takes it himself for the Bears TD 💨 It's the first rushing touchdown of his career!pic.twitter.com/gkTTCefwOv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2025

While the Bears debuted their much-anticipated new-look offense, Allen’s defense has impressed early on. Although shorthanded, Chicago kept McCarthy and the Vikings in check, taking a 10-6 lead into halftime.

The former first-round pick prepared for game day. But in the first half the Bears limited him to 48 passing yards on five completions.