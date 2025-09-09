In the NFL, some players have odd pre-game rituals. Just like almost every player, J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings has his pre-game routine. He is known to meditate before games, but he notes that when the eye black comes on, it is time for war.

McCarthy has long been known for his meditation practices. This is a practice that dates back to his time in high school.

“I meditate before the game just to really get my mindset into that calmness, that emptiness where I can allow things to happen, and I can react from a higher perspective instead of reacting out of just straight impulse,” McCarthy said, according to an article from Fortune.com.

However, that calm side isn't the only part of McCarthy that comes out on game day. When the eye black goes on, McCarthy opens up a different side of himself.

“That's when the war paint comes on,” McCarthy said, according to a post from ESPN. “It's like I'm ready to die on that field.”

In addition to morning meditation, he is known to partake on the field before the game. He sits in the end zone and meditates before the upcoming matchup. It became most notable in the College Football National Championship game against Washington. He took the field three hours before the game to meditate, sitting against the goal post. Still, that emptiness he once looked for to make things happen on the field has seemingly left room for a warrior.

Article Continues Below

The Vikings need a warrior

The Vikings are looking for the starting quarterback of the future. McCarthy was selected with the No. 10 pick overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Vikings. It was known that the team would be taking a quarterback. This led to Kirk Cousins, the primary starter for six seasons, leaving in the offseason.

McCarthy would be injured in the preseason and he missed the entire 2024 campaign, allowing Sam Darnold to start all 17 games that year. He threw for a career high 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns, while also scoring once on the ground. Darnold led the team to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth. In the playoffs, the Vikings lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

Now, McCarthy takes over, looking to replicate the success of past quarterbacks. The Vikings need that warrior attitude on Monday night as the team looks to get off to a 1-0 start against their division foe, the Chicago Bears.