The Chicago Bears have a new quarterback to prepare for in JJ McCarthy. Who makes his official NFL debut for the Minnesota Vikings after losing his 2024 season. But Chicago won't have top cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The All-Pro defender is officially ruled out ahead of the Monday Night Football opener. Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz detailed why on X (formerly Twitter).

“Jaylon Johnson will not play tonight due to calf and groin injuries. He went through warmups but needs at least another week. Significant absence for Chicago,” Schultz posted.

He added how Nahshon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson are on deck to counter McCarthy.

Bears face dilemma with Jaylon Johnson out against JJ McCarthy, Vikings

Johnson established himself as one of the league's top cover cornerbacks. He entered the 2025 season fresh off delivering back-to-back Pro Bowl runs.

The Fresno, California native has grabbed seven interceptions in his career. But grabbed a combined six the last two seasons. He's broken up 49 passes in his career — including 15 during his rookie season of 2020 and eight last season.

But now the Bears look thinner at CB with more than McCarthy to counter. Minnesota still brings out perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the matchup.

Johnson isn't the only inactive defender in the secondary. Chicago must roll without versatile DB Kyler Gordon. Who is among these list of inactive players for the MNF 2025 opener.

Bears All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson is inactive tonight vs. the Vikings due to calf and groin injuries. CB Kyler Gordon also inactive. Bears secondary short handed tonight. pic.twitter.com/fmJNTIMOuQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2025

Monday also becomes the head coaching debut of Ben Johnson. The former Detroit Lions assistant takes over for a team that fired Matt Eberflus during the season. Which occurred after the Bears' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions when Johnson was Detroit's offensive coordinator.

Johnson looks ready to unleash a newer, more explosive offense for quarterback Caleb Williams. Who now enters a pivotal season two behind center. But now the Bears must rely on defensive reserves at the last minute against Minnesota.