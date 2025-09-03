Contrary to his surname, wide receiver Luther Burden III seeks to lighten the load for some of the Chicago Bears as he enters his rookie season.

Drafted as the 39th overall pick out of Missouri, Burden's role remains unclear before their Week 1 assignment against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. But so far, he is likely to play backup to starters DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

Even before stepping on the field, the 21-year-old Burden has already made a crucial decision: His jersey number.

At least for now.

For the third time, Burden changed his jersey number, picking No. 10 after initially getting No. 87 and changing to No. 13 following the roster cuts.

He was able to snag No. 10 and get rid of the possibly unlucky No. 13 after fellow rookie Jahdae Walker gave it up and decided to go back to No. 20.

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden is switching jersey numbers again from 13 to 10. WR Jahdae Walker also announced on his IG story that he’s keeping 20. pic.twitter.com/MdjOZjxl01 — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) September 3, 2025

Burden cannot use No. 3, his jersey number in college, since it was retired by the Bears in honor of Hall of Fame fullback Bronko Nagurski.

Athletes are known to be superstitious, with some even believing in numerology. Something seemingly as trivial as a jersey number bears heavy importance to some, especially when it's meant to remember a loved one or a personal experience.

While Burden will have to rely on his strengths instead of superstitions to earn playing time, he's confident he can make an impact for the Bears, who are aiming to end a four-year drought in the playoffs.

“I feel like I've got to know my stuff. (Coach Ben Johnson) holds everybody to a high standard here. It's great for us, great for the team, and that's the standard here,” said Burden in a report from ESPN's Courtney Cronin last month.

“I feel like I can do everything in this offense. I'm just really trying to get my feet wet, get situated on the field, and learn my playbook. I feel like everything else will take care of itself.”

Well, it looks like Johnson can call Burden's number anytime.