The Chicago Bears worked hard this offseason to strengthen the offensive line. One of those new linemen is sounding off on what needs done to help quarterback Caleb Williams this coming season.

Williams got knocked around in his rookie campaign in 2024. The Bears play caller took 68 sacks.

“You'd seen what happened last year,” new Bears offensive lineman Jonah Jackson said, per ESPN. “He'd taken a lot of hits. You got to build confidence in a young guy like that, in any quarterback, honestly. I feel like that's something we're able to bring to the table.”

Jackson joins other offensive guard Joe Thuney on the line. Chicago also has a new center in Drew Dalman. That gives the Bears three interior linemen to shore up some protection for the young gunslinger.

“Everyone is excited about where Caleb can go,” team general manager Ryan Poles said. “We all know that there's a lot of growth that has to happen to get him to where he needs to be. But that excitement in terms of what he can be obviously helps get other coaches and players excited to be here and work with him and help get him to where he needs to be.”

The Bears finished last in the NFC North in 2024, with a 5-12 record.

Bears want a postseason berth in 2025

The Bears were the only team in the NFC North last season to miss the playoffs. Chicago's three rivals all finished the year with double-digit wins.

That means that Chicago has to be much better to compete in this division. Williams finished his rookie season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions, so there's hope that strong protection will lead to victories.

The Bears are relying heavily on new center Drew Dalman to mesh with Williams.

“Those two guys need to see the game the same way,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said of his quarterback and center. “Much like I was talking about the quarterback needs to see the game through the playcaller's eyes, same thing with the quarterback and the center position, between the run game, making sure the perimeter unit is locked in with what the core is doing, and then in pass pro, everyone needs to know where our issues are so that we're not getting stuck in some bad situations.”

Time will tell if this new combination works. Bears fans are starving for success, as the team hasn't won a Super Bowl in 40 years. Chicago last made the championship game in the 2006 season.