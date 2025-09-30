On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears picked up their second win of the season with a thrilling road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a solid day for Caleb Williams, who didn't have the same eye-popping stats he did a week ago against the Dallas Cowboys but still did enough to help his team get the win.

Meanwhile, the Chicago ownership group is keeping tabs on new stadium possibilities as fans have grown restless with the iconic Soldier Field and some of its deficiencies when compared to more modern NFL stadiums.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network posted some photos on X, formerly Twitter, of what a new proposed stadium would look like in Arlington Heights.

Renderings of the #Bears’ proposed stadium in Arlington Heights released today. Similar to the previously proposed lakefront stadium in Chicago, with a few slight changes. pic.twitter.com/gfldLGubBC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Needless to say, fans in the comment section had mixed emotions about the venue.

“When you copy your friends homework but change the colors around so the teacher doesn't notice,” wrote one fan, noting the stadium's similarities to other venues around the league.

“No public transportation? So now I’ll get to enjoy walking home from Arlington instead of soldier field,” added another.

Others were skeptical that a stadium will ever get done.

“They’ve been talking about this for like half a decade now. I’ll believe it when shovels are in the ground,” wrote one fan.

A big decision for the Bears

Of course, the Chicago Bears won't be playing in a new stadium anytime soon, as even after one finally gets approved, there will be quite some time before it is up and ready to use.

For now, Bears fans are hoping that the team itself can provide all of the entertainment they need, and after an 0-2 start, the Bears are back on the winning track, albeit not against the best of competition.

In any case, up next for the Bears is the bye week before a road game against the Washington Commanders, where they will look to erase memories of last year's Hail Mary ending.