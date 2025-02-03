While his 2025 Royal Rumble didn't quite go as planned, with CM Punk flipping both active members of The Shield out of the ring, Seth Rollins is still having a very good 2025 if for no other reason than his favorite football team, the Chicago Bears, signed the top head coaching candidate in the NFL, Ben Johnson, to lead their team into the future.

You see, Rollins' fandom for the Bears runs deep, to the point where fans routinely check his social media accounts any time Chicago makes a move or loses a game, which has been a lot as of late. Some weeks, he loves football; other weeks, he hates it. But through it all, one thing remains consistent: the Des Moines, Iowa, native bleeds Navy, White, and Orange.

Discussing life after professional wrestling in an interview with Jimmy Traina for SI, Rollins noted that while his family will come first when his in-ring career comes to an end, he would love to become an NFL commentator and would be willing to kick Tom Brady out of the booth to live his retirement dream.

“Family life rules. I have a great time when it’s just me and the girls. I love just chilling, hanging out, and taking the kid to all of her activities and dance classes and gymnastic classes. I also would love to kick Tom Brady out of the booth and take his spot [laughs]. He’s busy owning the Raiders and stuff,” Seth Rollins explained via Fightful.

“When I’m done when championships, I’d love to come in there and do that. My dream is to sit in the booth and call Bears games. I would love to be on color for one of those games. Play-by-play, that might be over my pay grade, but I can do some color commentary. Put a microphone in front of me, I know what I’m talking about, I can get some stuff done. I might add a little flavor to it, too. Something a little different. Anyone listening, if you’re looking for a new color guy in the booth, Sundays I’m free.”

Alright, while Brady does have a lot on his plate at the moment, he is about to call the Super Bowl as part of Fox's top commentating team alongside play-by-play analyst Kevin Burkhardt, would he really step aside from such a sweet gig? Granted, maybe Brady will get tired of the job and move on once he's checked every major box on the commentator's wish list… or maybe he will continue to call games on his $375 million contract and enjoy his own retirement.

Will the day eventually come when Rollins does transition to the NFL level, calling games locally as a color commentator? Sure, if Pat McAfee can call RAWs as part of WWE's A-Team, it's hard to imagine Rollins couldn't find something similar, especially considering his stature. But until then, he's got some work to do in the WWE Universe, as at 38, he's fully in the middle of his wrestling prime.