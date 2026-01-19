The magical run of the Chicago Bears came to an end with a 20-17 OT loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Round. A defining moment came in OT when Caleb Williams threw an interception that was intended for DJ Moore, which found itself in the hands of Kam Curl.

Afterward, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens put the blame on Moore, not Williams. “That interception was NOT on Caleb!! What in THE HELL was the receiver thinking/doing?!!!”

That interception was NOT on Caleb!! What in THE HELL was the receiver thinking/doing?!!! #NFCDivisional @bears @RamsNFL — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 19, 2026

Moore finished the game with five receptions and 52 receiving yards, including one touchdown. Williams finished with 257 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Article Continues Below

As a result, the Bears' season may have come to an end, but they still have a bright future ahead of them. After finishing 5-12 the year prior, the Bears finished 12-7 and were the NFC North Division champions.

The ascent of Caleb Williams in his second year as the starting QB and Ben Johnson in his first year as head coach. Altogether, Williams finished the season with 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns as well as a QB rating of 90.1. Meanwhile, Moore finished the season with 50 receptions, 682 yards, and six touchdowns.

Owens played 16 seasons in the NFL and became one of the most boisterous and controversial figures in the game. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1996 and played until 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. In between, he had played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks.

With the Eagles, he was part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXIX. In 2018, Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.