The Chicago Bears had an incredible win on Monday Night Football. Chicago beat Washington 25-24 thanks to a last-second field goal by kicker Jake Moody. The Bears made some unlikely NFL history with Monday's big win over the Commanders.

One fan pointed out on social media that Chicago won its last two games with the same score, 25-24. And it turns out that is an incredibly rare event in NFL history.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin did some research before posting a response to that fan.

“The Bears are the second team to win consecutive games by 1 point with the same final score in NFL history,” Cronin posted on social media following the game. “The last time it happened was in 1926 when the Frankford Yellow Jackets had back-to-back 7-6 wins over the Detroit Panthers and… the Chicago Bears.”

Chicago also beat Las Vegas 25-24 back in Week 4.

While the Bears did make NFL history with their last two games, they did not play those games in consecutive weeks.

That leaves the door open for another team to eventually record identical scores in back-to-back weeks.

Bears RB D'Andre Swift shredded the Commanders on Monday Night Football

The Bears could not have pulled off their comeback win without running back D'Andre Swift.

Swift had his best game as a Bears on Monday Night Football. He showcased his ability to win in both the running and receiving game, putting up big plays in each category.

The veteran running back finished with 14 carries for 108 rushing yards. He also added two receptions for 67 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Swift gashed the Commanders on the ground all night long, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. But it was his 55-yard receiving touchdown that helped Chicago get back into position to win the game.

That score put Chicago back within two points of Washington after they failed on a two-point conversion attempt. Then the Bears were able to secure the victory after scooping up a gift of a fumble from Jayden Daniels in the game's final minutes.

Chicago made some significant investments in their offensive line during the offseason. It is great to see them finally paying off.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 7 matchup against the Saints.