On Sunday, there were plenty of takeaways from the Chicago Bears defeating the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. Among those was the dominating performance of QB Caleb Williams. Another notable aspect is that it was Ben Johnson's first win as Bears head coach.

But one of the plays that generated attention was when Bears' CB Tyrique Stevenson emphatically stripped the ball out of Cowboys' RB Javonte Williams on 2nd down and 3 in the first quarter. He forced a fumble right along the sidelines for the first time in his career.

On Monday, Stevenson spoke humorously about that moment, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“I just realized he didn’t want it,” he said. “Like, he didn’t want the ball when he was running with it. They preach ball security, and I kinda saw that as he was looking for the block, I just was like, ‘He don’t want it, so I’m just gonna take it’ pretty much.”

Stevenson is in his third season with the Bears. In 2023, he was drafted out of the University of Miami in the 2nd round. Since then, Stevenson has made a name for himself in the Windy City. Altogether, he has six interceptions to his name and 28 passes defended as part of the secondary unit.

During his rookie season, Stevenson was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week during Week 17. This was after his performance against the Atlanta Falcons, in which he came away with two interceptions. In January 2024, he was named the Bears' Rookie of the Year.

The Bears fed off that one play

All in all, the win over the Cowboys was what Bears fans had been waiting for. If anything, the forced fumble by Stevenson was the spark that they needed to play with a purpose and with confidence.

Since it came in the opening minutes, they used that to fuel them. Stevenson finished the game with three tackles and two passes defended. Moreover, the Bears defense forced the Cowboys to turn the ball over four times. Three of which came from interceptions by Dak Prescott.

LB Tremaine Edmunds caught one of those interceptions in the end zone.