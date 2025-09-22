As Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson achieved his first win in his career in the top role, it was also a phenomenal game from quarterback Caleb Williams in the 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys that has brought major hope to the fanbase. On top of the Bears running a flea-flicker that had Williams throw a long touchdown pass, the young star was exceptional as a sizzle reel of his best plays has fans buzzing.

In a video posted by user “@dave_bfr” on X, formerly Twitter, it was close to a four-minute compilation of Williams' best plays, as Williams threw for 298 yards to go along with four touchdown passes.

Caleb Williams best plays vs. Dallas pic.twitter.com/jDtdJKDvLh — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

As the team started slow with a 0-2 record, which included losing a big lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and being dominated by the Detroit Lions in Week 2, the team needed a huge win over Dallas. They got that and more in the victory as Williams spoke about the “hard work” that paid off in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

“We have so many guys that care,” Williams said, according to USA Today.

“We always felt that our hard work, our preparation, the long-drive drill, the two-minutes, the moments, the four-minute, situational third downs — all those things, those are going to come,” Williams continued. “I know we started off 0-2, but the belief was still there. The trust was still there. It’s just being able to go out there and do it.”

Bears' Caleb Williams shouts out head coach Ben Johnson

While Williams' play for the Bears against the Cowboys will be remembered from Sunday, it was also a near-perfect game called by Johnson, finally showing his offensive prowess, one of the main reasons he was hired. Williams would speak on Johnson and how his being “mentally tough” led to the dominant showing on Sunday.

“How strong of a coach he is, how mentally tough that he is, it feeds into all of us,” Williams said, according to the team’s website. “To be able to have this win, it’s important to have this moment with his family, with us as players, but also for this organization and the momentum that we’re trying to catch. The train is going. It’s starting. We’ve just got to keep going and be consistent and stay on the rails.”

At any rate, Chicago looks to keep the winning ways going as the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.