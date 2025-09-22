After failing his first two tries, Ben Johnson finally got his first win as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Johnson's breakthrough coaching win happened at least on Sunday at the expense of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, with Chicago eking out a 31-14 win at Soldier Field.

Before that, Johnson's Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 in Chicago and to the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 2. Both losses were heartbreakers for Chicago, so the Bears' success in Week 3 was a very welcome development for Johnson and the team.

That win against the Cowboys surely gave Chicago's morale a big shot in the arm, and that was perhaps none more apparent than in the celebration that Johnson and the team had in the locker room following the game.

After giving the game balls to quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and getting mobbed by the players, Johnson led the team in a spirited recital of St. Jerome's popular quote.

Johnson's energy was felt not just by everyone in the same room as him but also by Bears and football fans on social media.

“SOMEONE FIND ME A WALL TO RUN THROUGH!” a fan said.

“Ben Johnson’s got the juice man if you don’t see it idk what to tell you,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, commented.

Article Continues Below

“I just want more then anything for them to keep this up and bring greatness to Chicago,” reacted a different fan.

“That’s the type of energy we want !” shared another commenter.

“I’m already looking forward to next week’s game against the Raiders🥹🥹,” chimed in a fan.

Johnson, however, did not let the euphoria of the moment cloud the fact that there's still plenty of work to be done for the Bears.

“It will be fun for tonight, and we're on to the next one,” Johnson said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We're behind the 8-ball here. We're 1-2, and we've got to get back to .500 here.”

The Bears will look to sustain their newfound momentum when they travel for a Week 4 showdown against hte Las Vegas Raiders this coming Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.