Since he took over as Chicago Bears general manager in January 2022, Ryan Poles hasn't been shy about making far more aggressive moves than others in his position would be willing to make. Whether it was trading away potential franchise cornerstones — Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith — in order to recoup draft capital and cap space, or being willing to give up the 1st overall pick in the 2023 Draft in a deal that ultimately landed Chicago the 1st overall pick in the 2024 Draft, Poles has proven to be a calculated risk-taker in his three-plus years in the Windy City.

However, one thing Poles hasn't done is trade up in the opening round of the NFL Draft, which is something the previous regimes did twice in order to select their presumptive franchise quarterbacks, first Mitchell Trubisky in 2017 and then Justin Fields in 2021. Now with Caleb Williams at the helm and entering what should be a productive second season in the NFL, there's no need for Poles to go hunting for his quarterback. But could a trade up to select a generational prospect on the opposite side of the ball be a move than Poles and the Bears would consider making?

Penn State Nittany Lions All-American edge rusher Abdul Carter's draft stock is seemingly in question due to a stress reaction in his right foot. Now there's certainly a world where Carter still ends up being the first player off the board on April 24th. He's that talented and the upside is that high. But more so than at any point in the last six months, there also seems to be a scenario where at least a few teams are scared off and Carter begins to slide. And this is where, at least theoretically, the Bears could get involved.

Bears insider Brad Biggs breaks down the chain of events that would need to occur for Chicago to move up, and what it might cost Poles to land Abdul Carter.

“For starters, Carter would probably really have to slide for the Bears to have a shot at getting him for the No. 10 pick and one of their second-round picks,” Biggs writes for the Chicago Tribune. “They might only be able to get up to No. 5 with just one of their second-round picks (Nos. 39 or 41) as teams put a premium on high selections. … My hunch is Carter is gone in the first three picks, and if he makes it past No. 4, there’s probably concern from multiple clubs about his foot issue. A trade into the top three to select Carter would be much costlier than the No. 10 and a second-round pick.”

Although the prospect of bringing someone with Carter's talent and potential — a guy who could become an all-time Monster of the Midway — Biggs ultimately advises against it, recommending that the Bears use their three picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft to solidify depth instead of chasing a potential superstar.

“The Bears need to keep their draft capital and would be better off taking advantage of the situation they are currently in with three of the top 41 picks. That’s three chances to land players who can really contribute in a draft that some believe has pretty good depth when you get into the back half of Round 1 and Round 2.”